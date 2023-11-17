Cole Anthony and his Orlando Magic teammates will take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Anthony totaled 16 points in his previous game, which ended in a 96-94 win against the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Anthony, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-125)

Over 12.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 111.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds per game last year, 15th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Bulls gave up 26.0 per game last year, ranking them 22nd in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bulls were 29th in the NBA last season, conceding 13.2 makes per game.

Cole Anthony vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 22 16 5 3 2 0 1

