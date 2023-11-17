The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) and the Missouri State Bears (1-1) meet at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

FGCU vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

FGCU Betting Records & Stats

FGCU covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

FGCU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 10.4% less often than Missouri State (14-15-0) last year.

FGCU vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total FGCU 71.3 136.9 69.4 132.6 141.3 Missouri State 65.6 136.9 63.2 132.6 131.4

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the 71.3 points per game the Eagles averaged were 8.1 more points than the Bears gave up (63.2).

FGCU went 10-10 against the spread and 15-8 overall last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.

FGCU vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) FGCU 11-18-0 13-16-0 Missouri State 14-15-0 10-19-0

FGCU vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

FGCU Missouri State 8-5 Home Record 10-4 6-9 Away Record 5-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

