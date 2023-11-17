The Chicago State Cougars (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at FAU Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic vs. Chicago State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars scored 6.4 fewer points per game last year (60.5) than the Owls gave up to opponents (66.9).

Chicago State went 6-1 last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.

Last year, the Owls averaged 15.2 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cougars gave up (80).

When Florida Atlantic scored more than 80 points last season, it went 2-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Schedule