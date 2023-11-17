The Florida Gators (2-1) hit the court against the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on SEC Network.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SECN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Seminoles allowed to opponents.

Florida had a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The Seminoles ranked 327th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gators finished 171st.

Last year, the Gators averaged 71.2 points per game, five fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles allowed.

When Florida totaled more than 76.2 points last season, it went 11-2.

Florida Home & Away Comparison

Florida posted 75.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 11 points per contest.

Defensively the Gators played better in home games last year, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 on the road.

Florida made 7.6 treys per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Florida Upcoming Schedule