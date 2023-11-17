Friday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) and Florida Gators (3-0) squaring off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 83-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Seminoles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 17.

Last time out, the Gators won on Monday 92-54 over Florida A&M.

Florida vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Florida vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 83, Florida 78

Other SEC Predictions

Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gators scored 68.9 points per game last season (101st in college basketball) and conceded 68.4 (280th in college basketball) for a +18 scoring differential overall.

Florida's offense was less productive in SEC action last season, scoring 63.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.9 PPG.

The Gators averaged 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 62.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.

Florida allowed 64.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.2 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (71.6).

