Friday's game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has the Florida State Seminoles (2-0) taking on the Florida Gators (3-0) at 4:00 PM (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Florida State by a score of 83-78, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 92-91 win against Tennessee in their last outing on Thursday.

Florida State vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Florida State vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 83, Florida 78

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game last season with a +408 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allowed 66.9 per outing (245th in college basketball).

In ACC games, Florida State averaged 3.1 fewer points (76.2) than overall (79.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Seminoles put up 86.3 points per game last season, 11.5 more than they averaged on the road (74.8).

Florida State conceded fewer points at home (60.2 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

