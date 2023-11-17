Florida State vs. Florida November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) meet the Florida Gators (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.
Florida State vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Florida State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Colin Castleton: 16.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida State vs. Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Florida State AVG
|Florida State Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|132nd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|330th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|28.6
|327th
|278th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
