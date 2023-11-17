Franz Wagner could make a big impact for the Orlando Magic on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Bulls.

In his most recent game, a 96-94 win against the Bulls, Wagner totaled 13 points.

Let's look at Wagner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-104)

Over 18.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.8 points per game last year made the Bulls the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game last year, the Bulls were 15th in the league in that category.

The Bulls allowed 26 assists per contest last year (22nd in the league).

The Bulls gave up 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Franz Wagner vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 31 13 2 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.