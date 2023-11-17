The Pittsburgh Panthers (3-0) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. The game airs on ACC Network Extra.

Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (42.0%).

Jacksonville went 11-7 when it shot better than 42.0% from the field.

The Panthers ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Dolphins ranked 325th.

The Dolphins' 63.3 points per game last year were 6.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Jacksonville went 7-0.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Jacksonville averaged 4.8 more points per game at home (66.0) than on the road (61.2).

The Dolphins gave up fewer points at home (57.7 per game) than on the road (66.6) last season.

Jacksonville knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34.0%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule