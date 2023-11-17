The Orlando Magic, Jalen Suggs included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Suggs, in his last game (November 15 win against the Bulls), produced 10 points, five assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Suggs' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Over 2.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 43.3 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the league defensively last season, allowing 26 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the NBA last season, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 27 10 2 5 2 0 3

