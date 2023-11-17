Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Lake County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Dora HS at Trinity Christian High School - Deltona
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Deltona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
