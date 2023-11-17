Friday's contest between the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) and the Southern Jaguars (0-3) at Watsco Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-36 and heavily favors Miami (FL) to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Hurricanes head into this game after a 78-39 win against Fordham on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 88, Southern 36

Other ACC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Miami (FL) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hurricanes outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game last season (posting 69.6 points per game, 90th in college basketball, and giving up 63.6 per outing, 159th in college basketball) and had a +210 scoring differential.

On offense, Miami (FL) averaged 67.3 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (69.6 points per game) was 2.3 PPG higher.

Offensively the Hurricanes performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 74.8 points per game, compared to 65.9 per game away from home.

Miami (FL) ceded 60.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.3 away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.