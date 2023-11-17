The Southern Jaguars (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Watsco Center. This game is at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) vs. Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars scored an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.

Southern went 15-6 last season when giving up fewer than 69.6 points.

Last year, the Hurricanes averaged 69.6 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 60.3 the Jaguars gave up.

When Miami (FL) scored more than 60.3 points last season, it went 16-8.

The Hurricanes made 40.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.5 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

The Jaguars shot 32.7% from the field, nine% lower than the 41.7% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Schedule