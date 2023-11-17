The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) will be trying to end a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys shot 45.5% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Demons allowed to opponents.

In games North Florida shot better than 45.4% from the field, it went 10-4 overall.

The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Demons finished 270th.

Last year, the Ospreys put up 76.2 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 72.1 the Demons allowed.

North Florida went 12-4 last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, North Florida scored 10.6 more points per game (82.3) than it did on the road (71.7).

The Ospreys surrendered 69.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 84 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, North Florida performed better at home last year, making 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 41% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage away from home.

