Friday's game that pits the Northwestern State Demons (1-3) against the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) at UNF Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-77 in favor of Northwestern State. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

North Florida vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern State 78, North Florida 77

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern State (-0.8)

Northwestern State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 155.5

North Florida Performance Insights

Offensively, North Florida was the 68th-ranked team in college basketball (76.2 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 13th-worst (77.6 points allowed per game).

Last season, the Ospreys were 241st in the country in rebounds (30.8 per game) and 319th in rebounds conceded (33.6).

With 13.1 assists per game last year, North Florida was 169th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Ospreys were fourth-best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (10.4) last year. They were 49th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.

North Florida was 100th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and 274th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.2%) last season.

Last season, North Florida attempted 52.1% of its shots from inside the arc, and 47.9% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 61.4% of North Florida's baskets were 2-pointers, and 38.6% were 3-pointers.

