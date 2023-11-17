South Florida vs. UTSA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 17
The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) and the South Florida Bulls (5-5) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Bulls will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 16-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 67.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. South Florida matchup.
South Florida vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
South Florida vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-16)
|67.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-16.5)
|66.5
|-950
|+610
South Florida vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- South Florida has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have been an underdog by 16 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- UTSA has put together a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 16 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
