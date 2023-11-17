The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) and the South Florida Bulls (5-5) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Bulls will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 16-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 67.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. South Florida matchup.

South Florida vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

South Florida vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-16) 67.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-16.5) 66.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

South Florida vs. UTSA Betting Trends

South Florida has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 16 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UTSA has put together a 4-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 16 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.