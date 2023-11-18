For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, is Alex Barre-Boulet a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

Barre-Boulet has scored in four of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

Barre-Boulet averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.4 hits and 12.0 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:55 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:11 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

