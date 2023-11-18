Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida is the setting for the Florida A&M Rattlers' (9-1) matchup against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-7) on November 18, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

On the defensive side of the ball, Florida A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by allowing only 234.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 75th (344.2 yards per game). Bethune-Cookman has been struggling offensively, ranking ninth-worst with 263 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 355.4 total yards per contest (68th-ranked).

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M 263 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.2 (72nd) 355.4 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (2nd) 125.9 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.1 (91st) 137.1 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.1 (44th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has 544 passing yards, or 54.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with two interceptions.

Jimmy Robinson III has rushed for 372 yards on 91 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Walter Simmons III has totaled 263 yards on 62 carries with four touchdowns.

Jaewan Boyd has hauled in 303 receiving yards on 26 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has 31 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 268 yards (26.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Daveno Ellington has racked up 194 reciving yards (19.4 ypg) this season.

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 2,111 yards (211.1 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Terrell Jennings, has carried the ball 72 times for 408 yards (40.8 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Jaquez Yant has carried the ball 73 times for 297 yards (29.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Marcus Riley has hauled in 24 catches for 390 yards (39 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jah'Marae Sheread has caught 37 passes while averaging 37.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Nicholas Dixon has hauled in 16 receptions for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

