Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Broward County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piper High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Douglasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J P Taravella High School at South Plantation High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Plantation, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
NSU University School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset Academy at Western High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
