The Hampton Pirates (1-3) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, airing at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

FGCU vs. Hampton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

FGCU Stats Insights

  • The Eagles made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • FGCU had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates ranked 294th.
  • Last year, the Eagles recorded 6.2 fewer points per game (71.3) than the Pirates allowed (77.5).
  • When FGCU scored more than 77.5 points last season, it went 6-4.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

  • FGCU put up 77.8 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 66.1 points per contest.
  • The Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 71 away from home.
  • When playing at home, FGCU sunk 2.4 more treys per game (10.5) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (33.2%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Ave Maria W 80-71 Alico Arena
11/13/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 86-74 Petersen Events Center
11/17/2023 Missouri State L 70-61 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/18/2023 Hampton - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 UNC Wilmington - Alico Arena
11/29/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

