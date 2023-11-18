Saturday's contest at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) going head to head against the Hampton Pirates (1-3) at 5:45 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-66 victory as our model heavily favors FGCU.

There is no line set for the matchup.

FGCU vs. Hampton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

FGCU vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 84, Hampton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Hampton

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-18.7)

FGCU (-18.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

FGCU Performance Insights

With 71.3 points scored per game and 69.4 points allowed last year, FGCU was 185th in the nation offensively and 153rd defensively.

Last season, the Eagles were 178th in college basketball in rebounds (31.8 per game) and 222nd in rebounds conceded (31.8).

Last season FGCU was ranked 193rd in the country in assists with 12.8 per game.

Last year, the Eagles were 25th-best in college basketball in 3-point makes (9.2 per game), and they ranked No. 98 in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

FGCU was 277th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (8 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last year.

FGCU attempted 54.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 45.1% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 63.4% of FGCU's baskets were 2-pointers, and 36.6% were 3-pointers.

