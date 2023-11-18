The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-3) host the Hampton Pirates (1-3) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

FGCU vs. Hampton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

FGCU Betting Records & Stats

FGCU covered 11 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

Hampton put together a 13-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-18-0 mark from FGCU.

FGCU vs. Hampton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total FGCU 71.3 139.5 69.4 146.9 141.3 Hampton 68.2 139.5 77.5 146.9 143.9

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eagles recorded 71.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.5 the Pirates gave up.

FGCU had a 3-5 record against the spread and a 6-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.

FGCU vs. Hampton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) FGCU 11-18-0 13-16-0 Hampton 13-12-0 13-12-0

FGCU vs. Hampton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

FGCU Hampton 8-5 Home Record 7-6 6-9 Away Record 1-13 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 66.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

