How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) take on the Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
- In games Florida Atlantic shot higher than 42.1% from the field, it went 22-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs ranked 16th in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.
- Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls put up were just 4.7 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (73.1).
- Florida Atlantic went 20-1 last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Florida Atlantic played better when playing at home last year, averaging 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game on the road.
- The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.5 in road games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic fared better in home games last season, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38.0% clip on the road.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 75-62
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
