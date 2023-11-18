Saturday's contest at FAU Arena has the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) matching up with the Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-57 victory as our model heavily favors Florida Atlantic.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 86, Bryant 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-28.4)

Florida Atlantic (-28.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

Offensively, Florida Atlantic was the 39th-ranked squad in college basketball (77.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 46th (65.3 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Owls were 13th-best in the nation in rebounds (35.9 per game) last season. They were 106th in rebounds allowed (30.1 per game).

Last season Florida Atlantic was ranked 81st in the nation in assists with 14.4 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Owls were 14th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (9.6) last season. They were 53rd in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.

Defensively, Florida Atlantic was 100th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.6 last season. It was 88th in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.3%.

The Owls attempted 44% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 56% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.6% of the Owls' buckets were 3-pointers, and 65.4% were 2-pointers.

