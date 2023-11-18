Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) play the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)
- Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bryant Top Players (2022-23)
- Earl Timberlake: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 14.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antwan Walker: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tyler Brelsford: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida Atlantic vs. Bryant Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Bryant AVG
|Bryant Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|79.4
|21st
|46th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|35.8
|16th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
