AAC opponents meet when the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Stadium.

Tulane is putting up 397.2 yards per game offensively this season (56th in the FBS), and is surrendering 332.9 yards per game (33rd) on the defensive side of the ball. Florida Atlantic ranks 77th in the FBS with 25.6 points per game on offense, and it ranks 62nd with 25.8 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Tulane 345.6 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.2 (59th) 396.7 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.9 (30th) 120 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.6 (52nd) 225.6 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.6 (64th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (40th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson leads Florida Atlantic with 1,706 yards on 176-of-278 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has run for 643 yards on 136 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 24 catches, totaling 201 yards.

Kobe Lewis has racked up 310 yards (on 69 carries) with two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester leads his team with 1,042 receiving yards on 93 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has put up a 301-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 41 targets.

Je'Quan Burton has racked up 269 reciving yards (26.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 1,791 passing yards, completing 68% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 273 yards (27.3 ypg) on 74 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 1,008 yards on 185 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 33 catches for 599 yards (59.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has caught 29 passes for 474 yards (47.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has compiled 24 catches for 421 yards, an average of 42.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

