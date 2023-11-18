The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) will meet their AAC-rival, the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Green Wave are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-9.5) 47.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-9.5) 47.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-5-1 record against the spread this year.

The Owls have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Tulane has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.