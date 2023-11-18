The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) will meet their AAC-rival, the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Green Wave are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-9.5) 47.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Tulane (-9.5) 47.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulane Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-5-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Owls have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Tulane has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

