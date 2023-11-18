The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7) host the Florida International Panthers (4-6) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

While Arkansas ranks 50th in total defense with 357.5 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking 19th-worst (318.3 yards per game). Florida International ranks 14th-worst in points per game (19.3), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 103rd in the FBS with 29.7 points ceded per contest.

We will dig into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida International vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Florida International vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Florida International Arkansas 320.1 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (116th) 432.3 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.5 (48th) 95.5 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.8 (103rd) 224.6 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.5 (101st) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (51st)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins leads Florida International with 1,908 yards on 146-of-247 passing with six touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Shomari Lawrence has rushed 112 times for 522 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has compiled 381 yards on 70 carries with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's 845 receiving yards (84.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 50 catches on 83 targets with six touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has caught 23 passes and compiled 366 receiving yards (36.6 per game).

Eric Rivers' 37 targets have resulted in 26 catches for 314 yards.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has been a dual threat for Arkansas so far this season. He has 1,918 passing yards, completing 65% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 342 yards (34.2 ypg) on 144 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

AJ Green has been handed the ball 54 times this year and racked up 289 yards (28.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong has hauled in 48 receptions for 657 yards (65.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Isaac TeSlaa has reeled in 28 passes while averaging 28 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has been the target of 20 passes and racked up 16 grabs for 253 yards, an average of 25.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Arkansas or Florida International gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.