The Florida International Panthers (4-6) will look to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 29.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Florida International matchup.

Florida International vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Florida International vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-29.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-29.5) 50.5 -8000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida International vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Florida International has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.

Arkansas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Razorbacks have not covered the spread when favored by 29.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

