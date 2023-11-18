The Florida International Panthers (2-1) play the Coppin State Eagles (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida International vs. Coppin State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 55.2 points per game last year were 16.3 fewer points than the 71.5 the Panthers allowed.

When Coppin State gave up fewer than 68.8 points last season, it went 8-16.

Last year, the Panthers put up 8.9 more points per game (68.8) than the Eagles allowed (59.9).

Florida International had a 10-13 record last season when putting up more than 59.9 points.

Florida International Schedule