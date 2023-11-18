The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (10-0) face an FCS opponent, the North Alabama Lions (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Offensively, Florida State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by averaging 443.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 33rd (332.9 yards allowed per game). North Alabama ranks 73rd in the FCS with 23.9 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 96th with 30.8 points surrendered per contest on defense.

Florida State vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Florida State North Alabama 443.7 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.6 (30th) 332.9 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.4 (110th) 153.7 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.6 (33rd) 290 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242 (33rd) 5 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,724 yards (272.4 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.4% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 160 rushing yards on 72 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 115 times for 751 yards (75.1 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 17 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 50 times for 292 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Keon Coleman's team-leading 562 yards as a receiver have come on 42 catches (out of 70 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 30 passes for 497 yards (49.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 48 passes and racked up 34 receptions for 406 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 2,280 yards on 211-of-356 passing with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 375 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Demarcus Lacey has rushed 118 times for 581 yards, with three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew has hauled in 635 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

David Florence has put up a 397-yard season so far. He's caught 38 passes on 39 targets.

Dakota Warfield has racked up 352 reciving yards (35.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

