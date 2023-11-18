The No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2) are 11.5-point favorites when they host the Florida Gators (5-5) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The over/under for the outing is set at 57.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Missouri ranks 26th in the FBS with 442.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 41st in total defense (343.9 yards allowed per contest). Florida is posting 29.5 points per contest on offense this season (52nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 27.4 points per contest (77th-ranked) on defense.

Florida vs. Missouri Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Missouri vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -11.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Florida Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Gators are playing poorly right now. In their past three games, they are gaining 407 yards per game (-29-worst in college football) and conceding 556 (-5-worst).

The Gators are 82nd in college football in points scored for the past three games (30.3 per game) and -121-worst in points allowed (44.7).

Florida is gaining 274.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (46th in the country), and giving up 314 per game (-118-worst).

The Gators are -35-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (132.7), and -119-worst in rushing yards allowed (242).

The Gators have not covered the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

Florida has gone over the total in each of its past three contests.

Week 12 SEC Betting Trends

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Florida has gone 3-6-0 ATS this year.

The Gators have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

Out of Florida's nine games with a set total, six have hit the over (66.7%).

Florida has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

This season, Florida has been at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has thrown for 2,695 yards on 73.2% passing while collecting 18 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Trevor Etienne is his team's leading rusher with 106 carries for 628 yards, or 62.8 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Montrell Johnson has run for 625 yards across 122 attempts, scoring four touchdowns. He's chipped in with 29 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall paces his team with 881 receiving yards on 61 catches with four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 51 passes and compiled 479 receiving yards (47.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Arlis Boardingham's 34 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

Princely Umanmielen has five sacks to pace the team, and also has seven TFL and 34 tackles.

Shemar James, Florida's leading tackler, has 50 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year.

Devin Moore has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has seven tackles and one pass defended to his name.

