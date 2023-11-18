Entering a game against the Edmonton Oilers (5-9-1), the Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-4) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body Anthony Cirelli C Questionable Undisclosed

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Fanti G Out Hip Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee Mattias Janmark C Out Shoulder

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning are fifth in the NHL in scoring (57 goals, 3.4 per game).

Tampa Bay has conceded 61 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.

Their -4 goal differential is 20th in the league.

Oilers Season Insights

Edmonton's 43 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the league.

Its goal differential (-12) ranks 26th in the league.

