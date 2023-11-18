How to Watch the Lightning vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers will travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 18, with the Oilers having won three consecutive games.
Check out the Oilers-Lightning game on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have conceded 61 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 29th in the league.
- The Lightning are sixth in the NHL in scoring (57 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|16
|11
|13
|24
|15
|9
|0%
|Brayden Point
|17
|7
|14
|21
|5
|5
|47%
|Victor Hedman
|17
|4
|15
|19
|13
|3
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|15
|5
|11
|16
|6
|3
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|17
|8
|8
|16
|6
|6
|40%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 55 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.
- The Oilers' 43 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Oilers are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 30 goals over that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|15
|6
|15
|21
|23
|20
|55.5%
|Evan Bouchard
|15
|3
|12
|15
|15
|9
|-
|Zach Hyman
|15
|8
|7
|15
|4
|7
|28.6%
|Evander Kane
|15
|7
|7
|14
|6
|6
|33.3%
|Connor McDavid
|13
|4
|9
|13
|19
|14
|49.7%
