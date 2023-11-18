Lightning vs. Oilers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 18
Saturday's NHL lineup features an expected competitive contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-4) and the Edmonton Oilers (5-9-1) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Lightning are -120 on the moneyline to win against the Oilers (+100) in the game, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lightning vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Lightning Moneyline
|Oilers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-120
|+100
|7
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-120
|+100
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Oilers Betting Trends
- Edmonton has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in nine of 15 games this season.
- The Lightning are 5-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Oilers fell in the single game they played as an underdog this season.
- Tampa Bay is 5-5 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.
- Edmonton has played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-4-2
|5-5
|5-5-0
|6.7
|3.40
|3.50
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-4-2
|3.40
|3.50
|9
|28.1%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-6-0
|3-6
|6-4-0
|6.6
|3.00
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-6-0
|3.00
|3.40
|7
|21.9%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.