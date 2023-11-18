Nikita Kucherov and Leon Draisaitl are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Edmonton Oilers meet at Amalie Arena on Saturday (starting at 4:00 PM ET).

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Kucherov has totaled 11 goals and 13 assists in 16 games for Tampa Bay, good for 24 points.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 4 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Brayden Point has helped lead the offense for Tampa Bay this season with seven goals and 14 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 2 3 6 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Victor Hedman has netted four goals on the season, adding 15 assists.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 1 2 1 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 2 2 1

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Draisaitl has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 21 points in 15 games.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 15 0 2 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 13 1 3 4 2 at Kraken Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Nov. 9 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 6 1 0 1 5

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Evan Bouchard has accumulated 15 points (1.0 per game), scoring three goals and adding 12 assists.

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 15 0 3 3 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 13 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Sharks Nov. 9 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 6 0 0 0 1

