In the upcoming tilt versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Luke Glendening to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Glendening scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

Glendening has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 55 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Glendening recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:16 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:06 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:49 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:50 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 11:24 Home W 6-0

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

