The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) are only 1-point favorites on the road at Hard Rock Stadium against the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Both teams have stingy rush defenses, with the Cardinals 10th against the run in the nation, and the Hurricanes seventh defending the running game. The contest has an over/under of 46.5.

Defensively, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best by surrendering only 300.1 yards per game. The offense ranks 27th (440.4 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Miami (FL) is accumulating 30.9 points per contest (44th-ranked). It ranks 34th in the FBS on defense (20.7 points surrendered per game).

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Louisville vs Miami (FL) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -1 -105 -115 46.5 -110 -110 -110 -110

Miami (FL) Recent Performance

Offensively, the Hurricanes are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 301 yards per game (-89-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 310 (34th-ranked).

The Hurricanes are -69-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (18.3 per game) and 20th-worst in points allowed (24.3).

Miami (FL) is -50-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (180), and third-worst in passing yards allowed (209).

The Hurricanes are gaining 121 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-53-worst in college football), and conceding 101 per game (45th).

Over their last three contests, the Hurricanes have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In Miami (FL)'s past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year.

Five of Miami (FL)'s nine games with a set total have hit the over (55.6%).

This season, Miami (FL) has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

Miami (FL) is this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 2,086 yards on 172-of-258 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed 77 times for 469 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has racked up 464 yards (on 87 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has hauled in 707 receiving yards on 46 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Xavier Restrepo has caught 60 passes and compiled 683 receiving yards (68.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Colbie Young has racked up 499 reciving yards (49.9 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Francisco Mauigoa paces the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has 11 TFL, 48 tackles, and one interception.

James Williams is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 50 tackles and one interception.

Kamren Kinchens leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 44 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

