On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Mikhail Sergachev going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sergachev stats and insights

Sergachev has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

Sergachev has picked up five assists on the power play.

Sergachev averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 55 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:29 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:34 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 25:31 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:29 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:06 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:41 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:26 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:16 Home W 6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.