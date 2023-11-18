The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) meet the Maine Black Bears (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Florida vs. Maine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Florida Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jose Placer: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maine Top Players (2022-23)

Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida vs. Maine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 68th 76.2 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 346th 77.6 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 241st 30.8 Rebounds 27.0 359th 272nd 7.5 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 4th 10.4 3pt Made 6.6 266th 169th 13.1 Assists 13.7 128th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.