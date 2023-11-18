UT Martin, Southeast Missouri State, Week 12 OVC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the OVC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 12 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
OVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. UT Martin
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
- Last Game: W 41-14 vs Southeast Missouri State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Samford
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
- Last Game: L 41-14 vs UT Martin
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Bryant
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th
- Last Game: W 30-17 vs Tennessee State
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Robert Morris
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th
- Last Game: L 30-17 vs Eastern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: Tennessee Tech
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th
- Last Game: L 35-0 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Week 12 Opponent: @ Tennessee State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Lindenwood
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th
- Last Game: L 38-3 vs Bryant
