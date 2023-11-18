Best Bets & Odds for the SMU vs. Memphis Game – Saturday, November 18
AAC opponents will clash when the SMU Mustangs (8-2) face the Memphis Tigers (8-2). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is SMU vs. Memphis?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: SMU 32, Memphis 30
- SMU has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.
- The Mustangs have played seven times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, and won in each game.
- Memphis has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +270.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mustangs' implied win probability is 77.8%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Memphis (+8.5)
- SMU is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mustangs are 5-2 ATS when favored by 8.5 points or more this season.
- Memphis has two wins versus the spread in nine games this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (65)
- SMU and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 65 points three times this season.
- In the Memphis' 10 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 65.
- Together, the two teams combine for 80.2 points per game, 15.2 points more than the over/under of 65 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
SMU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.5
|60.3
|58.9
|Implied Total AVG
|38.7
|41
|36.8
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-6-1
|1-3-0
|1-3-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-0
|4-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Memphis
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.8
|57
|58.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33.9
|33
|34.6
|ATS Record
|2-6-1
|0-3-1
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-2-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-0
|3-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
