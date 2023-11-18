Week 12 of the college football season is here. To find out how every SoCon team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Furman

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

9-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 37-3 vs VMI

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Wofford

@ Wofford Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

7-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 58-7 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ VMI

@ VMI Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Mercer

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

8-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 28-21 vs Samford

4. Chattanooga

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th

99th Last Game: L 17-14 vs Furman

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

5. Samford

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

5-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 28-21 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: UT Martin

UT Martin Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. VMI

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 37-3 vs Furman

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Western Carolina

Western Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-8 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 58-7 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Citadel

Citadel Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Wofford

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-9 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 11-3 vs Citadel

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Furman

Furman Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Citadel

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-10 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 11-3 vs Wofford

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ East Tennessee State

@ East Tennessee State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

