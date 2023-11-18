How to Watch the Stetson vs. Iona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (0-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Iona Gaels (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Edmunds Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson vs. Iona 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Gaels put up only 1.8 more points per game last year (63.0) than the Hatters allowed (61.2).
- When Iona allowed fewer than 59.4 points last season, it went 19-3.
- Last year, the Hatters recorded 59.4 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 55.5 the Gaels gave up.
- When Stetson scored more than 55.5 points last season, it went 9-11.
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 68-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 67-55
|Yuengling Center
|11/14/2023
|@ High Point
|L 59-54
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/18/2023
|Iona
|-
|Edmunds Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/24/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Ocean Center
