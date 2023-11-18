Best Bets & Odds for the Texas vs. Iowa State Game – Saturday, November 18
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) and Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 rivals at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Texas vs. Iowa State?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas 28, Iowa State 21
- Texas has won 88.9% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (8-1).
- The Longhorns have played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter and won every time.
- This season, Iowa State has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Cyclones have played as an underdog of +225 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns a 73.3% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas (-7)
- Texas has four wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 7 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those games.
- Against the spread, Iowa State is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Cyclones have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Texas and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 44.5 points seven times this season.
- In the Iowa State's 10 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 44.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 59.5 points per game, 15 points more than the total of 44.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.6
|54.7
|54.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.8
|36.5
|34.8
|ATS Record
|4-6-0
|2-4-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-7-0
|2-4-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-1
|5-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Iowa State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.4
|44.5
|44.3
|Implied Total AVG
|25.2
|24.5
|25.8
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|1-1
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
