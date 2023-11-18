The Texas Tech Red Raiders should come out on top in their matchup against the UCF Knights at 5:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

UCF vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas Tech (-2.5) Under (59.5) Texas Tech 32, UCF 26

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Knights are 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, UCF is 2-1 against the spread.

Knights games have gone over the point total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The average over/under for UCF games this year is 0.4 fewer points than the point total of 59.5 for this outing.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Red Raiders a 59.2% chance to win.

The Red Raiders' record against the spread is 4-5-0.

Texas Tech has an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

There have been four Red Raiders games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 2.2 more than the average point total for Texas Tech games this season.

Knights vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 29.1 24.4 35.2 27.0 23.0 21.8 UCF 34.0 26.8 42.4 20.0 25.6 33.6

