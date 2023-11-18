UCF vs. Texas Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the UCF Knights (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Red Raiders favored to win by 3 points. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. UCF matchup in this article.
UCF vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
UCF vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-3)
|60.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|59.5
|-140
|+116
UCF vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- UCF has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Knights have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Texas Tech has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
UCF 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
