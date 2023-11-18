Week 12 SWAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Looking to see how the four games with SWAC teams played out in Week 12 of the college football schedule?. Check out the article below to see the top performers and results from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Alabama State vs. Prairie View A&M | UAPB vs. Texas Southern | Alcorn State vs. Jackson State | Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M
Week 12 SWAC Results
Prairie View A&M 21 Alabama State 14
Prairie View A&M Leaders
- Passing: Trazon Connley (5-for-11, 109 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Caleb Johnson (14 ATT, 77 YDS)
- Receiving: Chris Herron (1 TAR, 1 REC, 54 YDS, 1 TD)
Alabama State Leaders
- Passing: Damon Stewart (27-for-38, 372 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Harris (6 ATT, 13 YDS)
- Receiving: Tyree Saunders (6 TAR, 6 REC, 120 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Prairie View A&M
|Alabama State
|279
|Total Yards
|399
|109
|Passing Yards
|383
|170
|Rushing Yards
|16
|1
|Turnovers
|0
UAPB 35 Texas Southern 34
UAPB Leaders
- Passing: Mekhi Hagens (15-for-37, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Michael Jamerson (10 ATT, 113 YDS)
- Receiving: Kenji Lewis (0 TAR, 4 REC, 57 YDS, 1 TD)
Texas Southern Leaders
- Passing: Jace Wilson (18-for-32, 143 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: LaDarius Owens (25 ATT, 143 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: C'ing Blanton (0 TAR, 9 REC, 87 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas Southern
|UAPB
|337
|Total Yards
|391
|143
|Passing Yards
|193
|194
|Rushing Yards
|198
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Alcorn State 28 Jackson State 24
Alcorn State Leaders
- Passing: Aaron Allen (16-for-24, 225 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jarveon Howard (18 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Monterio Hunt (2 TAR, 2 REC, 88 YDS, 2 TDs)
Jackson State Leaders
- Passing: JaCobian Morgan (11-for-16, 151 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ezequiel Johnson (9 ATT, 81 YDS)
- Receiving: Fabian McCray (6 TAR, 6 REC, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Jackson State
|Alcorn State
|431
|Total Yards
|296
|237
|Passing Yards
|225
|194
|Rushing Yards
|71
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Florida A&M 24 Bethune-Cookman 7
Florida A&M Leaders
- Passing: Jeremy Moussa (14-for-21, 150 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Terrell Jennings (8 ATT, 62 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jah'Marae Sheread (5 TAR, 5 REC, 38 YDS)
Bethune-Cookman Leaders
- Passing: Walter Simmons III (9-for-23, 79 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jimmy Robinson III (21 ATT, 74 YDS)
- Receiving: Daveno Ellington (2 TAR, 2 REC, 60 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Florida A&M
|Bethune-Cookman
|325
|Total Yards
|234
|150
|Passing Yards
|112
|175
|Rushing Yards
|122
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Next Week's SWAC Games
Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama State Hornets
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 23
- Venue: New ASU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Southern Jaguars vs. Grambling Tigers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: NBC
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.