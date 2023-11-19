At TIAA Bank Field in Week 11, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will be lined up against the Tennessee Titans pass defense and Amani Hooker. See below for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 77.0 8.6 26 86 8.51

Christian Kirk vs. Amani Hooker Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk's team-leading 624 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 71 targets) with three touchdowns.

In the air, Jacksonville is 21st in passing yards in the league with 1,993, or 221.4 per game.

The Jaguars are scoring 21.8 points per game, 18th in the NFL.

Jacksonville ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.1 pass attempts per contest (307 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Jaguars are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking worst in the NFL with 24 total red-zone pass attempts (46.2% red-zone pass rate).

Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense

Amani Hooker has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 50 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee is 14th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,047) and seventh in passing touchdowns allowed (10).

So far this season, the Titans rank eighth in the NFL with 20.0 points allowed per contest and rank 12th in total yards allowed with 338.0 yards given up per game.

Tennessee has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed a touchdown pass to nine players this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Amani Hooker Rec. Targets 71 31 Def. Targets Receptions 49 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.7 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 624 50 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.3 6.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 201 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

