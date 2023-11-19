Christian Kirk vs. the Titans' Defense: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
When the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, Christian Kirk will be up against a Titans pass defense featuring K'Von Wallace. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.
Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans
|77.0
|8.6
|26
|86
|8.51
Christian Kirk vs. K'Von Wallace Insights
Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense
- Christian Kirk leads his squad with 624 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 catches (out of 71 targets) and scored three touchdowns.
- In the air, Jacksonville is 21st in passing yards in the NFL with 1,993, or 221.4 per game.
- The Jaguars' scoring average on offense is 21.8 points per game, 19th in the league.
- Jacksonville ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34.1 pass attempts per contest (307 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Jaguars air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 24 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (46.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks worst in the NFL.
K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense
- K'Von Wallace has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee's D is 14th in the NFL with 2,047 passing yards allowed (227.4 per game) and seventh with 10 passing touchdowns allowed.
- This year, the Titans rank eighth in the NFL with 20.0 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in total yards allowed with 338.0 given up per game.
- Tennessee has given up more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Titans have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Christian Kirk vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats
|Christian Kirk
|K'Von Wallace
|Rec. Targets
|71
|24
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|49
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.7
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|624
|43
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|69.3
|6.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|201
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|1
|Interceptions
